General H.E. Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior, the Kingdom of Bahrain honoured with the Prince Naif Medal for Arab Security Award, bestowed on him by the Arab Interior Ministers’ Council.

The Council at the 37th session of the Arab Interior Ministers Council in Tunisia decided at the end of the session based on a proposal by the General Secretariat of the Prince

Naif Award for Arab Security, led by His Royal Highness Saudi Interior Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the honorary President of the Council to grant the Prince Naif Medal for Arab Security to Interior Minister of Bahrain that is awarded to a security leader with distinguished and active role.

Interior Minister expressed sincere thanks and appreciation to HRH Saudi Interior Minister and the General Secretary of the award, expressing gratitude and pride for selecting him by the members of the General Secretariat.

He announced his pride to gift the medal to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa for trusting him to lead the Interior Ministry, asserting the Royal directives of HM the King and support to achieve this high-security milestone.

He expressed happiness to get the medal that is named after the Late His Royal Highness Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud who was dedicated to Arab Security.

Interior Minister General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa received a cable of congratulations from Deputy Prime Minister His Royal Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa on being conferred the Prince Naif Medal for Arab Security – First Class, which was bestowed on him by the Arab Interior Ministers’ Council, which convened in Tunisia.

The Deputy Premier expressed heartfelt congratulations to the Interior Minister on the honour, praising his leadership personality and distinguished role in promoting pan-Arab security cooperation as well as protecting the nation and its achievements in the prosperous era of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Interior Minister received a cable of congratulations from His Majesty the King’s Advisor for Information Affairs Nabeel bin Yacoub Al-Hamer saying that the prestigious medal recognizes the minister’s dedicated efforts and as well as the achievements of the Interior Ministry in the prosperous era of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

The Royal Court Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa; Supreme Council for Youth and Sports Secretary-General Shaikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa; Shura Council Chairman, Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh; Southern Governor His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa; Representatives Council Speaker Fawzia bint Abdullah Zainal; Muharraq Governor Salman bin Isa bin Hindi ; Northern Governor Ali bin Al-Shaikh Abdul Hussain Al Asfoor; Defence Affairs Minister Lieutenant-General Abdulla bin Hassan Al-Nuaimi; Housing Minister Basem bin Yacoub Al-Hamer; National Security Agency Chief Lieutenant-General Adel bin Khalifa Al-Fadhel; Commander-in-Chief of Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa; President of the Court of Cassation and Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council Chancellor Abdullah bin Hassan Al Buainin; Information Affairs Minister Ali bin Mohammed Al-Romaihi; and Cabinet Affairs Minister Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Mutawa congratulated General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa for the award and wished the minister further success in attaining more achievements that would consolidate Bahrain’s security and stability, under the leadership of His Majesty the King.